TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) — Sen. Mitt Romney is proposing a temporary pay raise for essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The Utah Republican calls it “Patriot Pay.”
It would be a bonus of $12 per hour in May, June, and July for a total of $1,920 per month.
The plan outlines that a quarter of the money would be paid by the employer and three quarters by the federal government using a refundable payroll tax credit.
Under Romney’s plan, eligible workers would include healthcare professionals, grocery store workers, and employees at food processing plants.
Senate Democrats also have plans to give essential workers hazard pay.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Romney proposes $12 per hour raise for essential workers
- Texas grandpa who beat coronavirus turned 82 on ventilator
- Rate of coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths still slowing in New York
- Niskayuna community celebrates Jackie Jasiewicz’s Sweet Sixteen in COVID-19 style
- Albany County coronavirus update