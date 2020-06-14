Rome Police investigating shots fired incident

ROME, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rome Police responded to a report of shots fired following a home invasion incident on Sunday.

Members of the Rome Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to 608 Croton Street to investigate a shots fired report. While investigating police say they learned a black male wearing a face covering, had entered the upstairs bedroom window by removing the window A/C unit.

Police say the bedroom was occupied by another adult male, a female, and a 3-year-old child. Once inside, the suspect reportedly hit the female several times in the head with a handgun and began searching the home.

Police say a neighbor became aware of the incident and grabbed a shotgun from his home and entered the woman’s apartment. Once inside, the neighbor reportedly chased the suspect through the home and fired one round at the suspect, who was not believed to be hit.

The suspect then reportedly fled the home in a dark colored SUV, possibly a gray Dodge, that was waiting on Ashland Avenue directly behind the home. The suspect then turned toward the neighbor and the neighbor fired a second round at the suspect, again believed to have not been hit.

Police say the car may have sustained damage.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Sharon Rood of the Rome Police Department at (315)-339-7716.