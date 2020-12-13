Rome Police Department seeking public’s help in 3 shots fired incidents

ROME, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rome Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspect(s) in three shots fired incidents that reportedly took place.

Police say on Friday just after 11 p.m. Rome Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Croton Street where a light colored sedan was seen fleeing the area.

The second incident also reportedly took place Friday night just before midnight in which the department’s patrol division responded to a second report of shots fired in the 1000 block of West Dominick Street.

The third incident reportedly happened Saturday night around 1:45 a.m. for a third report of shots fired in the area of 300 Park Drive Manor II. No injuries or damage were reported in any of the three incidents.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding the incidents to contact Detective Commander Kevin James of the Rome Police Department at (315)-337-7715.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-(866)-730-8477