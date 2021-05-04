Rome Police Department looking for leads in 2019 missing persons case

ROME, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rome Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding a 2019 missing persons case. Antoine Campbell, 35, of Rome, N.Y. should be celebrating his birthday Tuesday with family but has not been heard from since March of 2019, according to police.

Police say Campbell’s last know address was on Mill Street in Rome. He was also known to frequent New York City and the Albany/Troy area.

Antoine Campbell

Rome police are asking anyone with any information about the disappearance of Antoine Campbell to contact Sergeant Scott Hoag of the Rome Police Department at (315) 339-7714.

Anyone with any information can also contact the department’s leads number at (315) 339-7744 or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS). Messages with information can also be sent to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using their app P3TIPS. Crime Stoppers callers can remain anonymous.