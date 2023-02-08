ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Although romance is in the air ahead of Valentine’s Day, so are the possible scams that come with meeting a new partner.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, romance scams are on the rise and total more reported losses than any other fraud category.

News10’s Stephanie Rivas sat down with Tina Pickup, VP of Security and Fraud investigations at Berkshire Bank, to discuss the red flags to recognize scammers and how banks are taking action.

“They are going to ask you a lot of questions. They are going to learn everything about you. They are going to try to get all this information out of you. So, they know what they can use to manipulate you,” Pickup said.

Scammers primarily reach victims with fake profiles on Facebook, Instagram, or dating apps.

Pickup said a major red flag is when the person doesn’t want to meet in person or makes repeated excuses as to why they can’t meet.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, most of these scammers originate from Africa, primarily Nigeria and Ghana.

As an employee of Berkshire Bank, Pickup wanted to remind everyone that this type of fraud is rampant and those who suspect a scam shouldn’t hesitate to contact the fraud branch of their bank or the police.