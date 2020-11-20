Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany adds deceased priest to list of offenders

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After an extensive investigation, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany announced that it will add the late Rev. Lawrence G. McTavey to its List of Offenders, citing “reasonable cause” related to four allegations of sexual abuse against minors. The decision comes after the Diocesan Review Board hired an investigator to look into new and historic allegations against McTavey, resulting in the finding of “reasonable cause” to accept the allegations as credible.

At the time of his death in December 2019, McTavey was on administrative leave due to allegations of abuse that had been filed against him in September 2018. The Diocese immediately forwarded the related claims to the appropriate district attorney for review, per diocesan policy. Upon release from the district attorney in January 2019, the independent Diocesan Review Board was able to commence its own investigation. The process was not completed until this month due to unavoidable delays in the investigation.

Allegations of sexual abuse were filed against McTavey in 2002, 2005, 2018 and 2019. The 2018 allegation is a renewal of the 2002 allegation, which originally resulted in the Diocese offering counseling assistance to the survivor. The 2005 allegation was deemed to have “no reasonable cause” by the Diocesan Review Board at that time. The two allegations filed in 2019 were not released back to the Diocese from the DA until 2020.

The Albany Diocese urges anyone who as a child was sexually abused by a Catholic priest or deacon to report the matter to a law enforcement agency or to the Diocese. To report an incident of abuse or to seek help, contact the Diocese’s Assistance Coordinator, Frederick Jones, at (518) 453-6646 or by email at assistance.coordinator@rcda.org.