Rolling through records: CDPHP Cycle! announces 50K rides taken in 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced Wednesday that the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) and CDPHP‘s bike-share program posted a record-breaking 50K rides taken in 2021, still with two months left in the riding season.

“I’m immensely proud of CDPHP Cycle! for reaching this significant milestone and remain grateful to

all of our members and to our partners at CDTA, who have done an outstanding job running this

program,” said President and CEO of CDPHP, Dr. John D. Bennett. “We look forward to continuing

to support this fun, healthy, and sustainable form of transportation.”

“We’re thrilled to celebrate 50K rides on CDPHP Cycle! bikes this season. It reinforces the need and

want for more mobility options in the Capital Region.” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “We’d like to

thank all of our riders partners and the community for your continued support in making CDPHP Cycle!

a huge success!”

Additionally, CDPHP Cycle! is celebrating 1,000 rides taken in its newest service area, Warren County, using the Bikeway to help expand into parts of Lake George, Queensbury, and Glens Falls back in May. The program is also making its way onto local campuses including SUNY Adirondack to help students get around, all while promoting a healthy lifestyle.

“As an avid bicyclist myself, I’m thrilled that CDPHP Cycle! is available to SUNY Adirondack

students,” said Kristine D. Duffy, Ed.D., President of SUNY Adirondack. “The program offers

students a practical, environmentally friendly mode of transportation and, as important, a great way to

stay fit, relieve stress and enjoy the beauty of this region.”

For more information, including additional rental fees, rack locations, and more, visit CDPHP’s website.