Rolling lane closures scheduled for Northway this weekend and next week

(NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists to expect rolling lane closures on the Adirondack Northway in southern Saratoga County, from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, to facilitate pavement repairs. The work will be done weather permitting. Rolling lane closures will initially begin southbound between Exit 8 and the Twin Bridges, before switching to the northbound side between Exit 9 and 11.

Motorists should also watch next week for rolling single lane closures, Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30, between the Twin Bridges and Exit 12 for pavement repairs. One lane will be closed in a mobile operation daily from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with work progressing first northbound and then southbound.

Motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

