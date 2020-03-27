Roger Waters announces postponement of TU tour stop amid COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Roger Waters has announced the postponement of his “This Is Not A Drill” North American Tour stop in New York originally scheduled for July 25 at the Times Union Center.
The postponement is due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.
As a result, Waters said, “The bad news is: I’ve had to postpone my tour until next year. Bummer, but if it saves one life, it’s worth it. The good news is a federal Judge in Washington DC ruled on March 25, 2020 that Trump’s Dakota Access Pipeline Executive order was ILLEGAL and demands an E.I.S (Environmental Impact Statement). This is a huge victory for the STANDING ROCK SIOUX TRIBES. POWER TO THE PEOPLE!!! Love R.”
AEG Presents/Concerts West are advising those with tickets to hold onto their original tickets and wait for further information.
