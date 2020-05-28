Video Updates from Officials

Rodent sightings increase in residential areas during the pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) Local pest control companies have seen an increase in customers during the pandemic. 

“After coming back from the holiday weekend, we had over 300 calls in one day… And we had 50 or 60 voicemails over the 3-day holiday,” said Bob Gaul, Service Manager for Thomas Pest Services. 

The increase goes beyond the Capital Region. The CDC recently issued a warning that rodent populations are increasing in the US, as rats search for food beyond restaurant dumpsters. 

“As restaurants are closed or reducing their businesses, and fewer people are congregating in urban areas, less garbage is being produced. As a result, rats are under food stress. They are seeking food in places that wouldn’t have been found before,” said Dr. Jim Fredericks with the National Pest Management Association. 

If you suspect a rodent infestation of any kind, reach out to a professional. 

