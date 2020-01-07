Rod Stewart to return to SPAC

In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, British singer Rod Stewart poses for the media after an interview with The Associated Press at a hotel in London. Stewart, known for decades as a consummate crooner, and rocker is adding a new element to his image: serious model railroad builder. The one time front man of The Faces who has hits dating back to the 1960s has put the finishing touch on a 23-year project that has landed him on the cover of Railway Modeller magazine, a far cry from Rolling Stone, whose cover he has graced many times. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N. Y. (NEWS10)– Rod Stewart is in our hearts, our souls, and pretty soon, he’ll be back in the Capital Region.

The legendary singer/songwriter will be heading back to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, July 29th, at 7:30 p.m. While many fans consider him to be forever young, he does have a birthday coming up. His 75th birthday on Friday, January 10th, will also mark the day public on-sale begins for the 21 city summer tour. Fans will be able to buy those seats beginning at 10 a.m. that morning.

He also has a special guest joining him on tour. No, it’s not Maggie May. Legendary rock bank Cheap Trick will be joining Rod Stewart. The band is of course known for hits including “Surrender” and “I Want You to Want Me.” If you are a member of the Cheap Trick fan club, you can surrender your money during a special presale beginning on Wednesday, January 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Members of the Rod Stewart fan club, your presale begins today, Tuesday January 7, at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets range in price from $29.50 to $199.50. To see SPAC’s Live Nation concert schedule so far, visit their website here.