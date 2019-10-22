Rockin’ around the Rockefeller Christmas Tree: See the tree chosen for the 2019 holiday season

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– It is almost time to deck the halls once again. New York City is prepping by choosing Rockefeller Center’s Christmas tree.

This year’s tree is a Norway Spruce and hails from the Village of Florida in Orange County. That’s roughly two hours away from Albany and one hour and 45 minutes away from Rockefeller Center. Rockefeller Center sharing a post about this year’s tree on Facebook saying, “each year, Rockefeller Center receives submissions from families in hopes their tree will bring joy to the millions who visit Rockefeller Plaza during the holiday season. We usually select a Norway spruce that is later on in its life cycle, and plant a young one in its place.”

The tree will arrive at its new home on November 9, and the lighting ceremony will take place on December 4. It will be on display until January 17, giving everyone a chance to take in this seasonal beauty. After the holidays, the tree will be recycled and used as lumber for Habitat for Humanity building projects.