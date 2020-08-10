Rockefeller Institute of Government looks at renewable energy plans by state

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- If New York stays on target, the state would be getting 70% of its electricity from renewable resources by 2030. Many states have similar renewable energy plans, according to a report from the Rockefeller Institute of Government.

Vermont is committed to using 75% renewable energy by 2032. Massachusetts has not implemented as bold a plan New York and Vermont. They are devoted to 41% by 2030 and will continue to increase their renewable energy consumption by 1% each year after.

“Renewable standards are complex policies that differ from state to state―no two are the same…Differences in design extend beyond just electricity targets and timelines, and also include which energy sources qualify as renewable, which types of utilities must comply, and how compliance enforcement is structured,” said the Rockefeller Institute of Government.

Virginia has the most aggressive renewable energy plan. They want 100% of their energy to come from renewable sources by 2050. New Mexico also has a bold plan in place to have 80% energy come from renewable by 2040.

Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Texas, and Wisconsin have some of the least aggressive plans in the country. Texas uses the most energy of any state in the country, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Approximately a seventh of the total energy consumption in the U.S.

“Within the next five years, 12 states will reach or already have reached the final year of their policy’s timeline. A general trend in recent years, however, is that states often extend and increase their renewable standard obligation and augment it with clean(er) energy, or carbon-free energy standards,” the Rockefeller Institute said. “New York’s Clean Energy Standard has done just that, mandating 100 percent carbon free electricity systems by 2040, in addition to 70 percent renewable electricity by 2030.”

States with no mandated plan for renewable energy

Alabama

Alaska

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Kansas

Nebraska

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

West Virginia

Wyoming

