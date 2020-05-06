Rock Voices chorus group members embrace challenges and make music from home

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Despite the challenges posed by social distancing, groups in the arts and entertainment industry are finding ways to make things work. Rock Voices is a multi-state chorus group with branches in the Capital Region. They’ve already started singing together from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Nathan Altimari, director of the group in Albany and Saratoga, explains that each person listens to a backing track through their earbuds and sends in a video recording of themselves singing their part. Altimari edits them all together so it’s as if the group is singing in unison, in one place.

While putting together a cohesive chorus performance in pieces certainly presents challenges, it also comes with great reward. Altimari says it’s a wonderful social experience for the group to still be active despite not being able to convene in-person for rehearsal.

If you’d like to get involved, no audition is necessary. You can visit Rock Voices’ website to learn how you can be part of a virtual performance of the song “Lean On Me.”