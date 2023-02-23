LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The pier at the Lake George Steamboat Company sees a lot of action. All summer long, visitors to the region gather there to ride the historic steamboats and get a look at the lake from different angles. On one Saturday in July, it gets busy for a different – and more musical – reason.

The Rock the Dock Music Festival is returning once again to the steamboat company docks this July. On Saturday, July 8, music will rock the lakeside from 4-11 p.m., with a lineup of bands to keep the waves rippling on the lake. Tickets are $15 until March 1, after which they hike up to $35. All proceeds benefit the Lake George American Legion Post 374.

The lineup for this year’s Rock the Dock festival includes Galactic (feat. Anjelika Jelly Joseph), Eggy, Eastbound Jesus, Chestnut Grove, Hilltop the Band, and Neon Avenue. Even once the music stops at 11 p.m., it doesn’t truly end there. At The Lagoon, an after party will kick up at 11 p.m., with music by The E-Block. The Lagoon is located by Shepard Park, at 204 Canada St.

The Lake George Steamboat Company is offering a chance to get some free tickets to the festival, to whoever can make the most accurate guess as to the weather Wednesday night into Thursday. On Facebook, the company offered two tickets to Rock the Dock to whoever makes the closest guess as to the total amount of snowfall to descend around Lake George.