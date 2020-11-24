Rock Hill Bakehouse giving a loaf of free bread to any neighbor in need out front

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rock Hill Bakehouse & Cafe puts out around 15,000 loaves of bread every week. Most of those go to grocery stores and restaurants – in a split favoring the latter since the COVID-19 pandemic – but between 80 and 100 per day go to a free bread rack out front.

There’s no form to sign or questions to answer about a person’s financial situation. Anyone is welcome to take a loaf, and donate if they can. Bakehouse owner Matt Funiciello says Rock Hill already gives to food banks and missions, and this is an additional way to help that can go right to their regulars who already come in for a sandwich.

Meanwhile, Rock Hill Bakehouse & Cafe has remained pickup-only throughout the coronavirus pandemic, keeping the bakery staff employed full-time in the process. Funiciello says that choice has streamlined things enough that they could endure for months, should the pandemic get worse through the holiday season.

The bakehouse and cafe are located on Curran Lane off of the Glens Falls Shirt Factory. They moved out of their previous home on Exchange Street back in January.