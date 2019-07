ROCK CITY FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Rock City Falls man was arrested following an investigation in a report of a rape in the town of Milton.

Joseph W. Harrington of Rock City Falls is alleged to have had assaulted a female acquaintance on June 21st. The suspect had also requested the victim, who was underage, to send him explicit photographs of herself

The suspect was arraigned by Judge Turo of Milton Town Court and release on his own recognizance to reappear in court at a later date.