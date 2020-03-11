Interactive Radar

Rochester radio host on ‘Kimberly and Beck’ calls coronavirus ‘KKK of disease’

by: WROC Staff and Rebecca Fath

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester area radio host compared the coronavirus to the Ku Klux Klan Tuesday.

The comment was made by Beck, of “Kimberly and Beck,” on Tuesday’s show, during a segment discussing if the virus “overhyped.”

Beck’s comments came after a caller into the show said that deaths related to the virus were mostly white people, and that “very few black people have died from the virus.”

After saying coronavirus was “the KKK of diseases,” and then said “white people matter.”

Local religious leaders called Beck’s statement “terribly offensive.”

There’s no place for that kind of discussion. If we’re facing a public health crisis, we need calm, rational discussions, and certainly nothing that is hate-filled.

Rabbi Peter Stein of Temple B’rith Kodesh

The station that broadcasts “Kimberly and Beck” is 95.1 WAIO and is owned by iHeart radio.

