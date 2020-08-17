Rochester man charged in 3-year-old’s death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester police arrested a man in connection to a 3-year-old’s death.

According to Rochester police, on July 11, officers responded to Avenue C in the city for reports of a child not breathing. When they arrived, they found three-year-old Kei’mere Marshall unresponsive.

The Rochester Fire Department performed CPR and Marshall was taken to the Unity Rochester Medical Center. He was later transferred to the Golisano Children’s Hospital where he died a few days later.

Rochester police say 32-year-old Anthony Love physically abused Marshall, and that abuse lead to the toddler’s death. He was arrested on August 16 and has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

The Rochester Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit began the investigation along with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Monroe County Child Protectives Service.

Anthony Love was remanded to the Monroe County jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on August 17, 2020.

