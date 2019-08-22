Rochester home leveled by explosion

(WROC) –  Firefighters are on the scene of an explosion that leveled a home in Rochester.

People in the area told first responders that there was someone inside the home when the explosion occurred. Structural collapse teams did locate a body in the basement of the home but the identity of that person has not been released.

Fire crews responded to a home on Illinois Street, near Atlantic Avenue, just before 7:30 Wednesday night. They were contacted by RG&E workers who were responding to a report of an odor of natural gas. Shortly after firefighters arrived, the house exploded.

The cause of the blast is under investigation.

