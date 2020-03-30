Rochester donut joint pays viral tribute to Dr. Fauci

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some sweet news goes a long way during a global pandemic.
Right on cue, Donuts Delite is making donuts with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s face on them.
Fauci, who’s served in various public health capacities for more than fifty years and served under six consecutive presidents, has been thrust into the national spotlight amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
He’s a member of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force and also the Director of the National Institute Of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The donuts completely sold out, going viral throughout the country. However, more of these Fauci-inspired sweets are soon on the way.
Donuts Delite opened at the original Empire Boulevard location in 1958 and was operated by the Malley Family from 1958 to 2005. Salvatore’s Pizza revived the donut shop in Rochester in 2010.
LATEST STORIES:
- US fights spread of false reports about the coronavirus from foreign adversaries
- Iowa abortion providers sue governor over coronavirus order
- GM begins production of ventilators
- Southwestern Vermont Health Care seeking community donations to fight corona
- First U.S. service member dies of coronavirus