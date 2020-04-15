Rochester company’s antibody test for COVID-19 receives authorization from FDA

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to Ortho Clinical Diagnostic’s total antibody test for COVID-19.
The tests will help determine who can be permitted to go back to work by aiding in the identification of currently infected or previously exposed individuals who may have developed an immunity.
According to Ortho, the test can also help screen plasma donations for convalescent plasma therapy, which helps critically ill patients fight the virus, helps medical professionals and epidemiologists better understand the spread of the disease, and can aid in vaccine development efforts.
“When you see the antibodies in your system and you no longer have the virus at some point, now you can become a plasma donor,” Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Chockalingam Palaniappan said earlier in April when the company was still waiting for approval.
According to the company, a limited quantity of test kits have already been shipped to areas of highest priority. Ortho will be in full production in the coming weeks, and plans to manufacture several million SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests over the next month.
