Rochester airport to be named for Frederick Douglass

Frederick Douglass

An undated photo of abolitionist Frederick Douglass. (AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — County lawmakers voted to rename Rochester’s airport for abolitionist Frederick Douglass. The Monroe County Legislature Tuesday night approved the name “Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport.”

Douglass, who escaped slavery, lived in Rochester for more than two decades and was buried in the upstate New York city after his death in 1895. He gave his famous speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July,” in Rochester on July 5, 1852.

The decision does not need to be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, but the airport must report the change to the federal agency.

