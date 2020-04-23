Robot being developed to test patients

(CNN) — A company in Massachusetts has developed a mobile robot to help in the assessment of potential coronavirus patients.

Meet Spot, the robot is already being used at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Department in Boston.

Spot works by approaching a patient suspect of having COVID-19.

The robot has an iPad attached to it, from which the patient speaks in real time with a nurse or doctor.

It reduces contact for the healthcare workers and helps to keep them from being exposed to COVID-19.

Use of the robot also cuts down on the need for personal protective equipment like masks and gloves.

Spot was designed by Boston Dynamics, in collaboration with Brigham researchers.

LATEST STORIES