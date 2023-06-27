TROY, N.Y. (News10)-Robbers are once again luring victims through Facebook Marketplace. News10’s Anya Tucker shares an area woman’s story as well as advice from law enforcement on how to stay safe while making these kinds of transactions.

“The whole incident from when he got out of the vehicle until the gun was maybe 10 seconds.” Her name is Shannon. She didn’t want to show her face or share her last name, fearing retaliation after she says two men robbed her boyfriend of an Xbox during a meetup arranged on FB Marketplace. A meetup that was in reality, a setup.

“They [robbers] wanted to see some things inside of the box that it was in. And they started kind of getting grabby. So, my boyfriend, he got a little suspicious. And he was just like, ‘You know what, we are done here.’ And they tried to rip the stuff out of his hands. They did scuffle for a few seconds, and that’s when they pulled a gun. And my boyfriend said, ‘You know what. It’s not worth it. Got my stepson and you know his grandmother.'”

No one was hurt, including her son and mom who were waiting in her boyfriend’s car. The thieves, who met up with her boyfriend at an address on Winnie Avenue in Troy took off with the Xbox. It was an easy getaway. Shannon, who has her own home business and uses Facebook Marketplace for many transactions, says she always tries to be diligent with checking out clients and customers.

“I looked up the address they gave me. Made sure that it was not like an abandoned building.” Shannon told News10’s Anya Tucker that she also checked out the buyer’s Facebook profile. “The profile was like 2 or 3 years old. I made sure it wasn’t a brand-new profile.” She says it was only minutes after the meetup went bad that the profile was deleted. “I now look at hindsight. Definitely fake.”

“Here’s the key. Don’t go to remote places. Don’t go to places that you don’t know. If it’s an address or neighborhood you aren’t familiar with, that’s not the place to go,” said Captain Robert Appleton, with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations for the New York State Police’s Troop G headquarters in Latham. Appleton says there are a number is safe places for transactions. “Sometimes it’s a police department. Sometimes it’s a public safety building. Sometimes it might be the Home Depot. Even local gas stations, where there’s a lot of people and there’s a lot of traffic nearby, especially during the day.”

Appleton also warns sellers and buyers to pay attention to email addresses. “If they give you something, the directions to another site. Or send you to an anonymizing app or something like that. That should give you some clues.” (An anonymizer is a tool that can make something on the internet untraceable). Captain Appleton says misspelled common words are a red flag too. “A ‘W’ that has a double ‘V’ in it. Something sending you to overseas accounts or something like that,” he added.

Shannon says she was home with her other child when the armed robbery happened and that she is trying to deal with the guilt that her boyfriend, son and mother were victimized during the meetup she had scheduled. She says she is going to take a break from Facebook Marketplace for a while saying, “If we do an exchange like this again, it will be in the lobby of a police station. Whether it’s Cohoes, Troy, wherever.”

As for catching the robbers, Troy Police say they have taken a report. Shannon has also alerted area pawn shops as well as Microsoft representatives, who told her they are tracking the Xbox with the serial number. Saying they can detect whenever anyone connects the gaming device to the internet.