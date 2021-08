A collapsed bridge along Taborton Road in Sand Lake that collapsed after severe flooding

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Progress is being made to replace a section of Taborton Road in Rensselaer that was heavily damaged during the July 14 storms.

The county had scheduled completion by the end of the month and crews are working on the final steps for reopening.

A temporary bridge has been set in place while work is being completed.