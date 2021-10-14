Roadwork on Taborton Road in Rensselaer continues

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, October 13, County officials visited the site where the reconstruction of a section of Taborton Road, on County Route 42, continues following a major storm in July.

The damage required the replacement of the bridge on Taborton Road and caused a three-story hole in the road a tractor-trailer spontaneously combusted, resulting in flames and chemicals spilling out of the back, Officials said.

The work to repair the damage has been extensive with, delays by rain, and a nearby stream had been diverted with culverts being re-engineered, Officials said.

A temporary bridge has been installed that is open to local traffic.

“We thank residents and motorists for their patience as this important project continues,” said County Executive Steve McLaughlin and Director of Central Services Jim Gordon.