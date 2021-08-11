Road work planned on Route 9W in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beginning Monday, August 16, the Department of Transportation (DOT) will be doing road work on Route 9W, in Albany, until mid-September.

DOT advised drivers that up to two of the four lanes reductions of U.S. Route 9W, between Hoffman Ave., and the bridge over the Normans Kill, will be closed during overnight hours beginning Monday, August 16, to facilitate a resurfacing project. Drivers should watch for flaggers and lighted lane closures through the work zone.

Work is scheduled between 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., Monday nights through Saturday mornings. The number of lanes closed will depend upon the pace of work, though at least one lane in each direction will remain open during operations.

Work will replace existing sidewalks and pedestrian ramps, to meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) installing crosswalk and traffic signal detectors. Pedestrian access will be maintained during work.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-September, weather permitting.