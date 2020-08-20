Road trip to the Corning Museum of Glass

CORNING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thinking about taking a family road trip soon? Many are eager to get out while still keep that social distance. That’s something that you can do through the art of glass in Corning, New York, as they’re keeping visitors engaged and safe.

It’s just about a three hour drive from Albany that takes you to the Corning Museum of Glass. We’re talking about taking molten goo that’s 2,000 degrees and form it into incredible pieces of art. They’re celebrating 50 years and as many museums allow back visitors, their doing so with extra safety precautions and in a unique way.

The museum, which showcases a first-hand look at glassblowing and 3,500 year-old glass on exhibit, is now scheduling online virtual reservations. Guests will be temperature checked when they walk in, masks are required for both guests and even the glassblowers who run the workshops and capacity is cut to allow social distancing.

Normally, there’s a make your own glass workshop but they’ve had to adapt – there’s now individualized packages for the materials for families to get involved.

They say if it wasn’t for glass optical fiber, iPhones screens and smartphones might not exist. So seeing not just art, but pieces of modern life that lasts for years is an incredible experience. With the heat of the flame, they can soften the glass and shape it into anything they want and how they’re doing it now is incredible.

“George (the glassblower) will sit down, this is a normal part of the process shaping that 2,000 degree glass into a usable form,” SR. Manager of Hot Glass Programs, said. “You will see him inflate it with compressed air, we have a hose that we put on the end of the blow pipe and we put a foot pedal on the floor to activate a valve, which allows compressed air to flow into the pipe so we’re changing a 2,000 year old process there.”

Their exhibit to celebrate 50 years is called “Dish It!” which gives visitors an inside look at a brand they likely interact with each and every day.