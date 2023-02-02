NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, the North Greenbush Police Department arrested Joseph Martin, 21, following a road rage complaint. According to police, the victim had called 911 to report they were cut off by a vehicle on Pawling Ave. The driver, Martin, allegedly approached them with a hammer raised above his head in a threatening manner.

The victim was able to get away from the confrontation but the Martin followed them, passing them and slamming on his brakes. The victim was able to pass Martin and drove for several minutes, taking multiple turns, but Martin continued to follow.

Dispatch advised the victim to make their way to the North Greenbush Police Department so an officer could intercept them. Martin followed the victim to the police station parking lot where he was taken into custody.

Martin was charged with Stalking, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Reckless Driving, and several traffic infractions. He was arraigned at the North Greenbush Town Court and will reappear in court at a later date. North Greenbush Police ask for witnesses to contact them as further charges may be pending in another jurisdiction since the original incident took place outside of North Greenbush.