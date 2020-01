TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police say they’ve made three arrests in the past 24 hours for individuals possessing firearms and controlled substances. In three separate cases, authorities arrested two adults last night and a 16-year-old this morning.

A 16-year-old male from Lansingburgh was arrested at 6 a.m. today. He was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, and felony possession of a firearm, and felony third-degree possession of a controlled substance.