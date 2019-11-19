Road closures, power outages in Rotterdam after car accident downs power lines

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 5,000 National Grid customers were left without power Tuesday morning after an early morning car accident caused downed power lines on Mariaville Road.

Rotterdam police said Route 159 will be closed in both directions between Gordon and Putnam Roads until National Grid can work on necessary repairs.

Police said there are detours available for commuters who usually travel on that route.

The National Grid outage map is showing outages in multiple towns near the area of the crash with an estimated restoration time of 8 a.m.

This story is developing and NEWS10 will continue to update as new information becomes available.