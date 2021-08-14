Road closures, parking restrictions for film production in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beginning Monday, August 16 – 19, road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect for an upcoming HBO film production, in Albany.

The City of Albany and police will have the following locations restricted to limited access and parking take effect through Monday, August 16 at 8 a.m., until Thursday, August 19 at 11:59 p.m.

Parking Restrictions:

  • Washington Avenue, both north and south sides from N. Hawk Street to S. Swan Street
  • S. Swan Street, both east and west sides from Washington Avenue to Elk Street
  • N. Hawk Street, both east and west sides from Washington Avenue to Elk Street

Road Closure:

  • Washington Avenue from S. Swan Street to N. Hawk Street. 
  • Washington Avenue, eastbound only from Lark Street to S. Swan Street.  Westbound traffic will be permitted west from S. Swan Street

Additionally, there will be parking restrictions from Wednesday, August 18, from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Parking Restrictions:

  • State Street, north side from N. Pearl Street west to the CDTA Bus Stop opposite 100 State Street
  • State Street, south side from the CDTA bust Stop at 100 State east to S. Pearl Street
  • S. Pearl Street, west side from State Street to Howard Street
  • Howard Street, north side from S. Pearl Street west to the rear of 100 State Street

