Road closures in Pittsfield due to Crewdson filming

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Officials for the City of Pittsfield announced Monday that renowned photographer Gregory Crewdson’s filming is continuing with one final shoot this week scheduled for Oct. 6. As a result, traffic will be affected during the following designated time periods.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Crewdson will reportedly be shooting at the intersection of Onota and

Linden streets. The City says there will be some intermittent traffic control throughout the day with a road closure at the Onota and Linden intersection from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Additionally, City officials say there will be various road closures in the following locations:

Linden Street at King Street

Linden Street just west of the Crossroads Cafe

Onota Street at Chestnut Street

Onota Street at Monroe Street.

Traffic will be routed through the neighborhood.