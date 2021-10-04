Road closures in Pittsfield due to Crewdson filming

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Officials for the City of Pittsfield announced Monday that renowned photographer Gregory Crewdson’s filming is continuing with one final shoot this week scheduled for Oct. 6. As a result, traffic will be affected during the following designated time periods.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Crewdson will reportedly be shooting at the intersection of Onota and
Linden streets. The City says there will be some intermittent traffic control throughout the day with a road closure at the Onota and Linden intersection from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Additionally, City officials say there will be various road closures in the following locations:

  • Linden Street at King Street
  • Linden Street just west of the Crossroads Cafe
  • Onota Street at Chestnut Street
  • Onota Street at Monroe Street.

Traffic will be routed through the neighborhood.

