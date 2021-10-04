Road closures in Pittsfield due to Crewdson filming

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Officials for the City of Pittsfield announced Monday that renowned photographer Gregory Crewdson’s filming is continuing with one final shoot this week scheduled for Oct. 6. As a result, traffic will be affected during the following designated time periods.
From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Crewdson will reportedly be shooting at the intersection of Onota and
Linden streets. The City says there will be some intermittent traffic control throughout the day with a road closure at the Onota and Linden intersection from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Additionally, City officials say there will be various road closures in the following locations:
- Linden Street at King Street
- Linden Street just west of the Crossroads Cafe
- Onota Street at Chestnut Street
- Onota Street at Monroe Street.
Traffic will be routed through the neighborhood.
More from NEWS10
More from News10
- Warren County COVID update, October 4
- Number of COVID cases reported in Capital Region school districts Oct. 4 update
- Next hurdle for social infrastructure spending: Progressives vs. moderates
- Amsterdam’s OktoberFest announced
- Yankee Trails offering Capital Region baseball fans a trip to AL wild card game
Follow us on social media