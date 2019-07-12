Road closures in Cohoes

**Road Closure Notice – Remsen Street**

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Please be advised that Remsen Street from Howard Street to Ontario Street will be closed for paving today Friday, July 12th, and Monday, July 15th starting at 6:00 a.m. until complete.

All vehicles must be removed from street by 6:00 a.m. to avoid being towed.  Entering and exiting will be restricted until the project is complete. Therefore, residents should remove their vehicles from their driveways and park outside of this area before 6:00 a.m. for each date reflected above if they need to travel.

