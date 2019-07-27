Road closures for Times Union Block Party and construction

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday there will be a number of road closures and parking restrictions in the downtown area of Albany.

The parking restrictions will be located on North Pearl St. and South Pearl St. for construction and improvements being made.

Downtown Albany:

South Pearl St. between Beaver St. and Hudson Ave. will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. for the Times Union Block Party.

South Pearl St. from Beaver St. to Market St. will be closed to all traffic.

Parking restrictions will be in effect on both sides of North Pearl St. from Beaver St. to Market St. along with Market St. from South Pearl St. west to the back of the Times Union Center.

On Saturday, July 27 from 5-8 p.m., there will be paving of the top course of asphalt on North Pearl St. between State St. and Clinton Ave., along with a portion of each side street approaching North Pearl St.

North Pearl St. between State St. and Clinton Ave. will have one way traffic at all times. Delays should be expected throughout the day.

Parking restrictions will be in effect on both sides of North Pearl St. from State St. to Clinton Ave. and each side street on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ROAD CLOSURE: