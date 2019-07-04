Thousands lace up for annual Saratoga Springs Firecracker4 race

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 3,000 runners laced up Thursday morning for the annual Firecracker4 in Saratoga Springs, the largest Fourth of July road race in New York.

Time: 9am – approx. 10:30am

Start Location: Broadway/ Ellsworth Jones Pl

Finish Location: Maple Ave near Ellsworth Jones Pl

Street Closures:

Broadway (Lake Ave to Van Dam St) – closed at approx. 8:30am until Race start

– closed at approx. 8:30am until Race start Broadway (VanDam St to Circular St) closed for approx. 10-15 minutes (at 9am start) until all runners turn off Broadway onto Circular St – then reopened until start of Kids Run (10:40am)

closed for approx. 10-15 minutes (at 9am start) until all runners turn off Broadway onto Circular St – then reopened until start of Kids Run (10:40am) Arterial Rt 50 – southbound lane reduced to one lane and traffic detoured out Van Dam St (8:30am to approx. 9:15am) – then reopened until start of Kids Run (10:40am)

– southbound lane reduced to one lane and traffic detoured out Van Dam St (8:30am to approx. 9:15am) – then reopened until start of Kids Run (10:40am) Excelsior Springs Ave (Victorian Ln to Excelsior Av) – closed from 9am until approx. 10:30am

– closed from 9am until approx. 10:30am Excelsior Ave (Veterans Way to High Rock Ave) – closed from 9am until approx. 10:30am

– closed from 9am until approx. 10:30am Maple Ave(High Rock Ave Lake Ave) – closed from 9am until approx. 10:30am

– closed from 9am until approx. 10:30am Maple Ave (Lake Ave to Rock St) – closed to traffic (except Hotel traffic) at 6am until approx 10:30am

– closed to traffic (except Hotel traffic) at 6am until approx 10:30am East Ave (Lake Ave to Arterial Rt 50) – closed from 9am until approx. 10:30am

** Temporary closures (10-15 minutes) of streets along course until runners pass

Sparkler ½ Mile Kids Race



Start= Broadway in front of City Center – starts at approx. 10:50am

Finish = Congress Park

Broadway will close at approx. 10:40am and remain closed until end of the Kids Run (approx. 11:15am)

Street Closures:

Broadway (Lake Ave to Van Dam St) – closed at approx. 10:40am until Race start

– closed at approx. 10:40am until Race start Broadway (VanDam St to Circular St) closed for approx. 20-25 minutes (at 10:40am start) until all runners enter into Congress Park

closed for approx. 20-25 minutes (at 10:40am start) until all runners enter into Congress Park Arterial Rt 50 – southbound lane reduced to one lane and traffic detoured out Van Dam St (10:40am to approx. 11:15am)



