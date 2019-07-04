Road closures for Clifton Park July 4th Celebration

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Clifton Park is holding its annual Fourth of July celebration Thursday. Thousands are expected and a number of road closures will be in effect throughout the day’s festivities.

Town of Clifton Park July 4th Celebration

11:30 a.m. – Inaugural Clifton Park Freedom Mile – The race benefits Shen Track Club and St. Peter’s ALS Regional Center. Check website to register.

– The race benefits Shen Track Club and St. Peter’s ALS Regional Center. Check website to register. 12:00 p.m. – Parade – From Shenendehowa to Clifton Common (Line up 11 a.m.) Parade route: Shen main entrance, west on Route 146, south on Vischer Ferry Road to Clifton Common.

– From Shenendehowa to Clifton Common (Line up 11 a.m.) Parade route: Shen main entrance, west on Route 146, south on Vischer Ferry Road to Clifton Common. 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Food Court – Hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, sausage & peppers, ice cream, fried dough, German & Greek foods, beverages and more.

– Hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, sausage & peppers, ice cream, fried dough, German & Greek foods, beverages and more. 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Amusement Rides (tickets required) Rides include: SLIDE, “Star Walk”, Swing Ride, Tub Ride and more.

(tickets required) Rides include: SLIDE, “Star Walk”, Swing Ride, Tub Ride and more. 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Craft Show

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Fire Prevention Bus – Free tour for all ages. Explore the bus to learn more about how to keep you and your family safe!

– Free tour for all ages. Explore the bus to learn more about how to keep you and your family safe! 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Community Booths and Displays

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Pony Rides and Petting Zoo (free)

(free) 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Sirsy on the Clifton Common Stage

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – CTA on the Clifton Common Stage

Fireworks!

Street Closures:

Road Race & Parade Road Closures and Detours:

Westbound Route 146 traffic will be closed at Moe Road beginning at 11:15 am. During the closure of Route 146, westbound traffic will be diverted onto Moe Road to use Clifton Park Center Road and Miller Road. Unless local, all Bruno Road traffic will be directed eastbound. Eastbound traffic will be diverted at Miller/Tanner Road. Traffic at Vischer Ferry Road will be allowed to make a U-turn to utilize Tanner and Miller Roads. Traffic proceeding south on Route 146A will be held at Route 146 or allowed to travel west on Route 146. U-turns will be permitted so traffic can use either Kinns Road or Tanner Road. Traffic traveling north on Vischer Ferry Road will be diverted onto Clifton Park Center Road. All roads will reopen following the completion of the parade.

Clifton Common and Pre-Fireworks Road Closures and Detours:

At 5:00 pm all streets between Route 146 and Clifton Park Center Road will be closed, except to local neighborhood traffic. The streets involved will be both Gloucester entrances and Plaid Place.

Also, at 5:00 pm Clifton Park Center Road between Vischer Ferry Road and Beechwood Drive will be closed.

No parking will be allowed on Clifton Park Center Road, Heather Drive and Michelle Drive.

Vischer Ferry Road between Route 146 and Clifton Park Center Road will be closed at approximately 5:30 pm.

Post Fireworks:

Law enforcement and public safety personnel will direct traffic