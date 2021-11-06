Schenectady, road closures Broadway – Liberty Street, November 8-9

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, November 8, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Broadway between Union Street and Liberty Street in Schenectady, will be closed to allow only local traffic access. Additionally, Liberty Street between Erie Boulevard and Jay Street to all but local traffic for short periods of time.

During this time and day, a contractor for the national grid will be working on the installation of natural gas pipelines, requiring roadway closures said Signal Superintendent John Coluccio.

On Tuesday, November 9, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. The section of Broadway between Liberty Street and State Street will be closed to complete this section of roadway gas lines. Additionally, it will require the closing of Franklyn Street between Jat Street and Broadway, to all but local traffic.

