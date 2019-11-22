Road closures and parking for The 2019 Schenectady Holiday Parade

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saturday, November 23 is the 51st annual Schenectady Holiday Parade.

The annual parade, presented by the Daily Gazette runs from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Pre-Parade Street Festival will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Jay Street and end when the parade steps off. Festivities include face painters, balloon artists, live music, and food vendors. This year’s theme is “Sugar Rush.”

There are a number of road closures Saturday that everyone in the area should be aware of. From 3:00 to 4:00 p.m., the Schenectady Police Department will be closing many downtown streets.

State Street (Nott Terrace to Broadway): 3 p.m.

State Street (Broadway to the end of Western Gateway Bridge on the Scotia side): 4 p.m.

Western Gateway Bridge (closed in both directions): 4 p.m.

Erie Boulevard (State Street to Liberty Street): 4 p.m.

Broadway (Liberty Street to Hamilton Street): 4 p.m.

Lafayette Street (Liberty Street to State Street): 4 p.m.

Clinton Street (Smith Street to State Street): 4 p.m.

1-890 Washington Avenue exits will be closed (4C Westbound, Rice Road Eastbound): 4 p.m.

Church Street (Argyle Place to Liberty Street): 4 p.m.

Parking in downtown Schenectady will be free all day. For a map and details, visit https://parkschenectady.com/.