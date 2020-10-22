Road closure scheduled for Monday in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews will be replacing the CP Rail crossing on New Courtland Street beginning Monday, October 26. Work is expected to last a week and the road at Mohawk Street and Saratoga Street (Rt. 32) will be closed during that time.

Detour route will be Ontario Street and Mohawk Street. Detour signs will be posted accordingly.

