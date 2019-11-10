Road closure in Rotterdam after car crashes into telephone pole, catches on fire

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A road has been closed after a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole and cut it in half, according to the Rotterdam Police Department.

Christler Avenue between Cady Avenue and Chapel Street will remain closed until National Grid completes repairs, police said.

Police said the car caught on fire after striking the telephone pole. Several lines were left scattered along the road following the accident which prompted the road closures.

There were not any reported injuries after the accident.

According to the National Grid power outage map restoration is expected to last until 8:45 a.m.