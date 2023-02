TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 120th Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues will be closed from Tuesday, February 28, through Friday, March 10. The road will be closed while work is done for Troy’s stormwater separation project.

According to the City of Troy, separating stormwater from sewage lines could eliminate more than one million gallons of sewage from entering the Hudson River annually. For additional information about road work in Troy, click here.