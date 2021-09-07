Road closed after tractor trailer accident in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — Carlton Road between Kinns Road and Van Patten Drive is closed at the bridge after a tractor trailer accident. New York State Police say no one was injured in the accident and motorists should seek alternate routes.
Carlton Road was previously closed at the bridge in June after a water main break.
