Road closed after tractor trailer accident in Clifton Park

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Truck strikes bridge

Carlton Road closed at the bridge due to a tractor trailer accident
(New York State Police)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — Carlton Road between Kinns Road and Van Patten Drive is closed at the bridge after a tractor trailer accident. New York State Police say no one was injured in the accident and motorists should seek alternate routes.

Carlton Road was previously closed at the bridge in June after a water main break.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

