RMV offering grace period for Massachusetts residents with expired inspection stickers

(WWLP) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is allowing a grace period for specific motor vehicle inspection requirements since the nationwide system outage has made it difficult for residents to get their car inspection stickers since the end of March. Inspection stations in Massachusetts have been unable to provide services since March 30 due to an outage caused by a malware attack against the vendor, Applus Technologies.

The RMV has advised police about the ongoing issues and they ask that drivers with expired stickers not get fined or ticketed until the problem is fixed.

MassDOT said inspections will still not be performed Wednesday, April 7, Thursday, April 8, or Friday, April 9. The RMV is allowing a grace period for the following specific motor vehicle inspection requirements:

Motor vehicles with expired inspection stickers from March 2021 should be granted until April 30 to obtain an inspection

Vehicles newly purchased or registered on or after Tuesday, March 23 should be granted until April 30 to obtain an inspection. Newly purchased vehicles must typically be inspected within seven days of registration

Customers who recently had an inspection rejection and are in the 60-day free retest window will be afforded one extra day for each day Applus’s system remains unavailable but should plan to facilitate their inspection as soon as possible once the system is restored and stations are online

Inspections will not be performed today 4/6, Wednesday, 4/7, Thursday, 4/8 or Friday, 4/9. We continue to urge Applus to safely & swiftly restore services & provide additional info on the extent of the outage's impact. Please visit https://t.co/urZJtt812J for more info. pic.twitter.com/EC7ey166yN — Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) April 6, 2021

The RMV has continued to urge Applus to safely and quickly restore services and provide additional information on the extent of the outage’s impact. There is a three-phase process in order to return the Massachusetts Vehicle Check Program to full service and it’s currently in the restoration phase. This phase involves the resetting of Applus Technologies’ IT environment and will take some time to restore.

According to and update posted on the Mass Vehicle Check website, starting Wednesday and over the rest of the week, inspection stations will be receiving an important package. Stations are advised to look out for this package as it contains important materials for restoration.

The RMV is working with the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Massachusetts State Police, and other stakeholders to mitigate the impacts of the outage. The RMV along with the Department of Environmental Protection has also notified Applus that it is in breach of its contract and is exploring all possible remedial measures stated in the contract as Applus works to restore service as fast as possible.