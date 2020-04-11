Rivers Casino works to keep staff fed at Ellis Hospital

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On the menu this Saturday: Turkey, corn, potatoes, gravy, cranberries and pumpkin pie.

Rivers Casino and Resort team members will be packing up turkey dinners for Ellis Hospital workers.

The local casino and resort staff has been working to feed hospital staff since the casino was mandated to close by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Team members have prepared and delivered multiple meals and beverages to community organizations including; Bethesda House, SEAT Center, Joseph’s House & Shelter, American Cancer Society’s “Hope House” and various veteran’s groups.