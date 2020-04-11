Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Rivers Casino works to keep staff fed at Ellis Hospital

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
rivers-casino_537836

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On the menu this Saturday: Turkey, corn, potatoes, gravy, cranberries and pumpkin pie.

Rivers Casino and Resort team members will be packing up turkey dinners for Ellis Hospital workers.

The local casino and resort staff has been working to feed hospital staff since the casino was mandated to close by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Team members have prepared and delivered multiple meals and beverages to community organizations including; Bethesda House, SEAT Center, Joseph’s House & Shelter, American Cancer Society’s “Hope House” and various veteran’s groups.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak