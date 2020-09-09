Rivers Casino to reopen Wednesday

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rivers Casino is set to open its doors again at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9. The Casino’s operations have been suspended since March 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Table games are currently off limits, but slots and Rivers Sportsbook are both back on the cards. Valet Parking, the Poker Room, The Event Center, Mian, and Johnny’s To-Go will also remain closed for the time being.

Rivers’ new hours of operation will be 8 a.m. until 2.am, and extensive cleaning will take place across the premises during the downtime. Continuous sanitization will also take place during operating hours.

“The Rivers team has been working hand-in-hand with the state to make all the changes necessary to reopen and we will meet, or exceed, all requirements to provide a safe and healthy entertainment environment. The health and well-being of our Team Members, guests and the community is our highest priority. We’re eagerly looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Rivers. Justin Moore

Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady General Manager

In compliance with state guidelines, floor capacity in the casino will be reduced to 25%. Guests will only be allowed to enter and exit the gaming floor at the entrance near the casino’s Event Center and The Landing Hotel.

Some dining options are also available. Flipt, the casino’s burger and sandwich restaurant, will be reopened with an enhanced menu and Duke’s Chophouse will reopen with a limited menu and reduced hours of operation.

The Landing Hotel will also reopen next week with all state required health and safety protocols in place.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES