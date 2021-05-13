Rivers Casino to host Madden 21 esports tournament

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rivers Casino & Resort will be hosting an esports tournament this Saturday. Professional gamers from across the country will be facing off next to Van Slyck’s, next to the Rivers Sportsbook.

The best EA Sports Madden NFL 21 video game players from across the country will be squaring off on the virtual gridiron Saturday, May 15, at 2 p.m.

The tournament, organized by Compete4ever, will feature the top four players from the national online qualifier that took place on May 4. Local in-person registration, for a chance to earn the last spot in the live finals, will start at 11 a.m. on the day of the event.

The 1st place winner will receive a cash prize of $300, 2nd place: $100, 3rd and 4th places: $50. The 1st place winner will also receive an NFL gaming chair by Zipchair and a Big League Chew prize pack.

Former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker and Penn State Captain, Brandon Bell, will join the voice of Madden Football and famed sportscaster, Larry Ridley, in the booth for play-by-play action from Rivers Casino as they broadcast live online.

The event will also air on national TV on the Black News Channel, 3-4 weeks following the tournament finals.

Black News Channel