Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady holding hiring event

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady is holding a hiring event this Thursday, August 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the casino’s Event Center. The casino reportedly has nearly 50 openings in its food & beverage department ranging from entry-level hourly positions to salaried management positions.

Rivers’ Human Resources team will reportedly be on site interviewing candidates for a variety of positions including cooks, chefs, bartender & cocktail servers, shift managers and more. Both part-time and full-time jobs are available throughout all shifts. Rivers says applicants must be at least 18-years-old and are encouraged to bring their resumes.

“Working at Rivers Casino is more than just a job, it’s a whole lot of fun and very rewarding,” said Linda Waters, Director of Human Resources at Rivers Casino. “It’s a great place to work and we always celebrate diversity, encourage personal and professional growth, and stay focused on enriching the lives of our team and their families.”

Full time positions at Rivers Casino include paid time off, medical/dental/vision plans, a 401(k) plan with company match, and more. All positions also offer complimentary shuttle bus service from the local CDTA blue line stop.

For more information about career opportunities at Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady, visit their website.