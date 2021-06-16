Rivers Casino & Resort returns to operating at full capacity

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rivers Casino & Resort Wednesday announced that following Gov. Cuomo’s announcement Tuesday along with approval from the New York State Gaming Commission, that the resort is now back to operating at full capacity.

The resort says all plexiglass safety barriers have been removed from all of the slot machines and table games, as well as Van Slyck’s bar, reopening this Friday, June 18 for beverage service only from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday from now on. The casino’s hours will still remain from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. until further notice.

Sanitization reportedly will still take place in order to keep everyone safe and the CDC’s and Governor’s guidance’s will continue to be followed for those who are vaccinated, allowing for optional mask wearing, and those who are not vaccinated to continue wearing masks.

The resort says they are also looking to bring back live entertainment.

Additionally, here are operating hours for popular places guests can visit:

Rivers Sportsbook is open for guests to place bets on the NBA and NHL playoffs and all major sporting events. Self-betting kiosks are open during the casino’s regular hours from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. daily. Manned betting windows are open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until midnight, Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 a.m, and Sunday from 9 a.m. until midnight.

Dukes Chophouse is open with dinner available Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. Dukes Chophouse also has LIVE music every Friday and Saturday night from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Dukes Bar is open for beverage and bar menu service every day from noon until midnight.

Flipt, the casino’s burger and sandwich restaurant, is open with an enhanced menu, including select favorites from Dukes Chophouse and pizza from Johnny’s To-Go. Breakfast served daily from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. and regular menu from 10:30 a.m. until 2 a.m.

Mian, Rivers Casino’s fast casual Asian dining, is currently open Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m., and Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. until midnight.

Villa Italia is currently open daily from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. Johnny’s To-Go is not open at this time.